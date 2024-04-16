SeaNews Information&Consulting
Беларусь готовится к строительству мультимодального порта в Мурманской области
16.04.2024

Belarus Prepares to Build Multimodal Port in Murmansk Region

    • Belarus has started preparations for a project of building a multimodal port in Murmansk region, Roman Golovchenko, Premier of Belarus, said during the Russia-Belarus negotiations, the RF Government press office reports.

    Belarus actively cooperates with Russia developing new logistics schemes using the transport infrastructure of the Russian Federation, exploring delivery routes via Russia’s Northwest ports, Golovchenko noted.

    “We are using the routes of the North-South international transport corridor. As agreed, we have started preparations for the project of building a multimodal port in Murmansk region,” the Premier of Belarus said.

    He also thanked the RF Ministry of transport, the Minister, and Russian Railways for active and constructive cooperation.

    Photo: RF Government press office


