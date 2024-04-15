SeaNews Information&Consulting
В Финском заливе завершен период ледокольных проводок
15.04.2024

Icebreaking Season Over in Gulf of Finland

    • Rosmorport-operated icebrealers have completed escorting vessels to and from the Big port of St. Petersburg, Ust-Luga, Vyborg, Vyssotsk, and Primorsk in the Gulf of Finland, Rosmorport reports.

    The closure of the icebreaking season was announced by the harbour masers of those ports on April 8 as the weather conditions improved and ice in the ports basins and fairways melted.

    The icebreaking season in the Russian ports in the Gulf of Finland was announced in early December 2023. 12 icebreakers operated by Rosmorport were deployed assisting vessels.

    Icebreaking escorts stopped in the port of Vanino in the Russian Far East, in the sea of Azov and the Caspian Sea even earlier.

    At present, icebreakers continue to assist vessels in the ports of the White Sea and the Sea of Okhotsk.

    Photo: Rosmorport


