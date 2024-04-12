Composite Shipbuilding Yard to Be Established on Sakhalin Island

VEB.RF Corporation will allocate funds for establishing a shipyard of composite shipbuilding in Korsakov, Sakhalin island. The decision was made by the governmental commission on the issues of social and economic development of the Far East, the press office of the government of the Sakhalin region reports.

The construction of the yard on the territory of the Korsakov sea port is to start this year. The aggregate investment into the project is estimated to exceed 7 billion rubles ($76.1 million). The yard will build vessels with hulls made of lightweight and durable composite materials like motor-driven and sailing pleasure catamarans, speedboats, passenger and tourist catamarans for 50-150 people, as well as fishing vessels.

The project will be developed by Rosatom’s Composite Division, which specializes on manufacturing carbon fiber, which is used in shipbuilding, aviation, space and automotive industries, wind energy and construction.

The new yard in Korsakov is expected to reach its target production capacity in 2028.

Photo: Sakhalin region government press office