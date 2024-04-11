New Terminal Tractors and Reach Stackers at PLP

Global Ports, a stevedoring holding incorporated in Delo Group, has acquired 8 terminal tractors and 3 reach stackers for its multifunctional terminal Petrolesport in the Big port of St. Petersburg, the company said in a statement.

The reach stackers are made by SANY, two of them have a lifting capacity of 45 tons and one unit has a capacity of 10 tons. They will be deployed loading, unloading and stacking containers.

The terminal tractors made by Shacman will be used for intra-terminal container movements. They are characterized by excellent maneuverability and are equipped with an improved control system.

All the equipment has a video control system installed, which increases operational safety and improves driver comfort, the company said.

Photo: courtesy of Global Ports