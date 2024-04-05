Oil Pumping Stations Construction for Vostok Oil Project Starts

RN-Vankor, part of Russia’s oil major Rosneft, has commenced the construction of the Suzun and Paiyakha oil pumping stations in the framework of Vostok Oil project, Rosneft has reported.

The pumping stations will be used to transport oil by the Vankor – Paiyakha – Port Bukhta Sever pipeline.

Currently, engineering preparation of the site is underway at the construction site of the Paiyakha oil pumping station. During the summer navigation period, priority construction materials were delivered by the Yenisei River via Norilsk and Tochino to start the construction.

Evaluation and testing of piling equipment are underway at the Suzun oil pumping station site. After all the necessary procedures are completed, installation of the pile foundation and erection of production buildings and structures will begin. The station is required to maintain pressure and ensure transportation of commercial oil by the pipeline under construction from Suzun to the Paiyakha oil pumping station.

Vostok Oil is the largest project in the global oil and gas industry implemented by Rosneft in the north of the Krasnoyarsk region. The project has a resource base of 6.5 billion tons of premium low-sulfur crude oil. The oil terminal at the new seaport Port Bukhta Sever load oil from the Vostok Oil fields on board tankers for further shipment by the Northern Sea Route.

Photo: Rosneft