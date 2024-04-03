SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Новая техника в Мурманском морском рыбном порту
03.04.2024

Murmansk Fishing Port Acquires Equipment

    • Murmansk Sea Fishing Port has acquired seven SHANN, JAC electric loaders as part of its long-term programme, the port said in a statement.

    Five units designed for operating at cold storage facilities have already arrived at the port. Two more, currently under construction, are expected to be delivered in June this year. These latter are aimed for loading/unloading to/from vessel holds.

    The port aims to gradually replace the outdated equipment with state of the art units thus improving operations efficiency and service quality.

    Photo: Murmansk Sea Fishing Port


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    14.02.2024
    Three New RTGs for VSC
    Global Ports, part of Delo Group, has acquired three new RTG cranes for its […]
    EquipmentGlobal PortsVSCZPMC
    0
    28.03.2024
    First Crab Shipped from Murmansk to South Korea via Vladivostok
    FESCO Transport Group on order from Antey Group has sent the first export designated […]
    CrabsFESCO Murmansk Fishery PortSouth Korea
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    02.04.2024 Top 5 Russian Container Terminals, January-February 2024
    01.04.2024 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in February 2024 Down 15.1%
    28.03.2024 First Crab Shipped from Murmansk to South Korea via Vladivostok
    27.03.2024 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in February 2024 Down 9.1%
    26.03.2024 Ruscon to Provide Export Logistics Services or Arkhangelsk Paper Mill
    25.03.2024 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in February 2024 Down 2.6%
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    29.03.2024 New Head of Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport Appointed
    27.03.2024 More Than 1,700 Vessel to Be Built by 2037
    21.03.2024 President Putin Signs Decree On Establishing North-South Joint Stock Company
    19.03.2024 Imports to Port Special Economic Zone Subject to Declaring
    12.03.2024 Vladimir Putin Allows Digital Financial Assets in International Deals
    04.03.2024 Russia to Continue Voluntary Oil Production and Export Reduction
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •