Murmansk Fishing Port Acquires Equipment

Murmansk Sea Fishing Port has acquired seven SHANN, JAC electric loaders as part of its long-term programme, the port said in a statement.

Five units designed for operating at cold storage facilities have already arrived at the port. Two more, currently under construction, are expected to be delivered in June this year. These latter are aimed for loading/unloading to/from vessel holds.

The port aims to gradually replace the outdated equipment with state of the art units thus improving operations efficiency and service quality.

Photo: Murmansk Sea Fishing Port