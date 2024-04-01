Transneft Delivers Equipment for Ust-Luga Oil

Transneft Oil Pumps, part of Transneft, has built and delivered six centrifugal pump units for the customer, Ust-Luga Oil.

According to Transneft, the equipment has a high efficiency ratio amounting to some 88% and a low cavitation reserve value of 3 m.

It took the company two years to develop, test and implement the design, the project documentation and the technology process to manufacture the pumps.

The contract for building six pumping units of the new type was signed by Transneft Oil Pumps and Ust-Luga Oil in February 2023.

The order was delivered ahead of the schedule. At present, the new pumps are being assembled and mounted at the terminal.

Photo: Metal Supply and Sales