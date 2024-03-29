FESCO Icebreaker Completes Antarctic Expedition

FESCO-operated diesel-electric icebreaker “Vassily Golovnin” returned to Cape Town on March 27 completing her 104-day Antarctic expedition, the Group has reported.

The vessel set sail for the Antarctic in mid-December 2023. Since then, she delivered a new shift of polar researchers, equipment, fuel and other supplies to two India’s polar stations, Bharati and Maitri.

Cargo was unloaded both directly from shipboard and using helicopters, which remained on board the icebreaker during the entire expedition period. The crew also helped Indian scientists in conducting research while at anchor at the stations.

Before returning to Cape Town the “Vassily Golovnin” took on board the researchers whose shift at the stations was over and loaded some 100 tons of waste that accumulated at the stations during the year.

It was the sixth expedition the “Vassily Golovnin” has made to deliver supplies to the Indian polar research stations in the Antarctic. Although the route is the same, the harsh ice conditions, the unpredictable weather and the changeable shoreline of the Antarctic make every voyage unique, FESCO noted.

Photo: courtesy of FESCO