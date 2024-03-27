SeaNews Information&Consulting
Рус
В перспективном плане до 2037 года предусмотрено строительство свыше 1,7 тыс. судов
27.03.2024

More Than 1,700 Vessel to Be Built by 2037

    • RF Premier Mikhail Mishustin has held a strategic session on shipbuilding industry development, the RF Government press office reports.

    The subject for discussion was civil shipbuilding development plans and prospects. According to Mishustin, the yards’ portfolio currently exceeds 300 vessels, and it continues growing. By 2037, more than 1,700 civil vessels are to be built in Russia, according to the long-term plan.

    Last year, more than 100 vessels were built, including two Aframax tankers at Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex, a railway and truck ferry for the Sakhalin – mainland route, a maritime LNG storage platform for the first stage of Arctic LNG 2 project, fishing and crabbing vessels, Mishustin reminded.

    To serve the Northern Sea Route, which is a top priority for the Russian Government, five nuclear-powered icebreakers are to be delivered in the near future.

    Photo: RF Government press office


