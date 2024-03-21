SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
«Роснефть» начинает строительство нефтеналивного причала в «Бухте Север»
21.03.2024

Rosneft Starts Building Oil Berth in Bukhta Sever Terminal

    • RN-Vankor, a subsidiary of Russia’s oil major Rosneft, has started the construction of an oil berth at the Port Bukhta Sever terminal in the Yenissei Bay of the Kara Sea, in the framework of Vostok Oil project, Rosneft said in a statement.

    At present, dredging and 335 m shoreline enforcement a one of the two oil berths are underway. Some 400 large-size piles 2.5 m in diameter will be necessary for the berth under construction.

    For the construction, 16 specialized large-capacity cranes have been deployed. Piling operations will be performed by four shore-based cranes and two cranes mounted onto barges.

    The terminal will include two oil berths, two cargo berths, and a berth for auxiliary fleet, with a total quay length of almost 1,300 m.

    Photo: Rosneft


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    02.02.2024
    Murmansk Bulker Terminal to Modernize Berth
    Murmansk Bulker Terminal, part of National Transport Company (NTC) will invest 1 million rubles […]
    BerthModernizationMurmansk Bulker TerminalNational Transport Company
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    22.03.2024 Ruscon and Zabaikalsky Agroholding to Develop Agriproduct Transportation to China
    22.03.2024 FESCO Adds Feeder Connections to India – Novorossiysk Service
    21.03.2024 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Up 37.8% in February
    20.03.2024 Alfa Bank to Finance Terminal Project in Russian Far East
    20.03.2024 Russia – China “Meat Shuttle” to be Launched
    20.03.2024 FESCO Invites Chinese Partner into Terminal Zabaikalsk Project
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    21.03.2024 President Putin Signs Decree On Establishing North-South Joint Stock Company
    19.03.2024 Imports to Port Special Economic Zone Subject to Declaring
    12.03.2024 Vladimir Putin Allows Digital Financial Assets in International Deals
    04.03.2024 Russia to Continue Voluntary Oil Production and Export Reduction
    01.03.2024 V.Putin: Customs Clearance for Freight Transport on Border Should Not Exceed 10 Minutes
    27.02.2024 Taman Port Boundaries Expanded
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •