Rosneft Starts Building Oil Berth in Bukhta Sever Terminal

RN-Vankor, a subsidiary of Russia’s oil major Rosneft, has started the construction of an oil berth at the Port Bukhta Sever terminal in the Yenissei Bay of the Kara Sea, in the framework of Vostok Oil project, Rosneft said in a statement.

At present, dredging and 335 m shoreline enforcement a one of the two oil berths are underway. Some 400 large-size piles 2.5 m in diameter will be necessary for the berth under construction.

For the construction, 16 specialized large-capacity cranes have been deployed. Piling operations will be performed by four shore-based cranes and two cranes mounted onto barges.

The terminal will include two oil berths, two cargo berths, and a berth for auxiliary fleet, with a total quay length of almost 1,300 m.

Photo: Rosneft