FESCO Delivers First Banana Shipment from India to Russia

FESCO Transport Group has delivered the first banana shipment from India to the port of Novorossiysk, the Group said in a statement. The customer is X5 Import, the importer division of the major retailer X5 Group.

The shipment was organized by Dalreftrans, a subsidiary of FESCO specializing on reefer logistics. 22 ons of bananas (more than 1,500 boxes) was stuffed into a Dalreftrans-owned 40’ reefer unit and delivered to Nhava-Sheva port in Mumbai.

There, the container was loaded on board a FESCO vessel deployed in the Group’s regular FESCO Indian LineWest service. The ship set sail for Russia on February 18 and berthed at Novorossiysk on March 11.

After completing the customs formalities, the cargo will be delivered to the customer by road.

The next banana shipment from India to Novorossiysk was sent on march 12.

Photo: courtesy of FESCO