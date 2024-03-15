Dry Cargo Vessel for Caspian Launched in Astrakhan

Astrakhan-based Lotos Shipyard has launched a RSD49 dry cargo ship to be deployed in the Caspian in the framework of the North-South International Transport Corridor development, the R Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport Rosmorrechflot said in a statement.

The customer of the vessel construction is State Transport Leasing Company GTLK, and the leaseholder is Astrakhan Port. This is a third RSD49 ship built at Lotos.

The RSD49 dry cargo vessel is designed to transport general cargo, solid bulk, timber and logs, grain, heavylift and hazardous cargo in the Caspian, Mediterranean, Black, Baltic, White and North Seas and make round-Europe voyages.

The large 52-meter long hold allows of carrying heavylift cargo directly between Europe and the Caspian.

Vessel particulars:

LOA: 139.95 m;

beam: 16.6 m;

board height: 6 m;

deadweight in river at 3.60 m draft: 4,500 dwt;

draft at sea at 4.70 m draft: 7,500 dwt;

number of cargo holds: 3;

cargo holds capacity: 10,900 cbm;

ballast tanks: 3,900 cbm;

main engine: 2 x 1,200 kWt;

crew: 10 / 13 people.

Photo: Rosmorrechflot