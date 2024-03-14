Information analysis agency
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Фрахтовый рынок Азовского и Каспийского моря. Неделя 11, 2024
14.03.2024

Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 11, 2023

  • Subscribe to have full access to all our articles and services.

    Buy Subscription
    Benefits of SeaNews Subscription

    Access to regular up-to-date statistics and analysis of the Russian shipping market. You can find the scope and frequency of such publications, as well as sample articles, here

    Access to exclusive analytical online services (PORTSTAT) and  articles written by our authors.
    You will be able to read all our news, unavailable elsewhere, to get in-depth knowledge of the most important and hot trends in the transport industry of Russia.

    The archive of our publications since will give you a comprehensive retrospective overview of the transport industry.

    Our subscribers:

    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    06.03.2024
    Russian Transport Sector Freight in January 2024
    During January 2024, cargo volume carried by all transport modes in the RF transport […]
    2024Transport sectorCargo
    0
    08.02.2024
    Grain Exports via Russian Black Sea Terminals Declined in January 2024
    In January 2024, Russia’s deepwater ports in the Black Sea handled 2.53 mn tons […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Black seaExportgrains
    0
    25.01.2024
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 4, 2023
    On week 4, freight rates in the Azov and Black Sea region continue to […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0
    08.02.2024
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 6, 2023
    On week 6, freight rates in the Azov and Black Sea region continue to […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0
    18.01.2024
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 3, 2023
    On week 3, freight rates in Azov and Black Sea region started to fall. […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0
    29.01.2024
    RTSB-RUS Starts Rail Service for Grain from Altai to China
    Logistics operator RTSB-RUS has started transporting grain from Altay Kray to China. The first […]
    Block trainChinagrainsRTSB-RUS
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    15.03.2024 New Container Service for Agriproducts from Russia to China
    14.03.2024 First Shipment of Russian Pork to China
    14.03.2024 Container Traffic via Russian Ports Up 29.8% in February 2024
    13.03.2024 FESCO Sends First Train from Kazan to Vladivostok
    12.03.2024 Kazakhstan Launches Block Train from Xi’an to Azerbaijan
    07.03.2024 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic up 11% in January-February
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    12.03.2024 Vladimir Putin Allows Digital Financial Assets in International Deals
    04.03.2024 Russia to Continue Voluntary Oil Production and Export Reduction
    01.03.2024 V.Putin: Customs Clearance for Freight Transport on Border Should Not Exceed 10 Minutes
    27.02.2024 Taman Port Boundaries Expanded
    27.02.2024 RF President Signs Bill on Technical Management
    26.02.2024 Russia Exports 66 Million tons of Grain in 2023
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •