Information analysis agency
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
TOP-5 Russian Terminals Throughput in January 2024
13.03.2024

TOP-5 Russian Terminals Throughput in January 2024

  • Subscribe to have full access to all our articles and services.

    Buy Subscription
    Benefits of SeaNews Subscription

    Access to regular up-to-date statistics and analysis of the Russian shipping market. You can find the scope and frequency of such publications, as well as sample articles, here

    Access to exclusive analytical online services (PORTSTAT) and  articles written by our authors.
    You will be able to read all our news, unavailable elsewhere, to get in-depth knowledge of the most important and hot trends in the transport industry of Russia.

    The archive of our publications since will give you a comprehensive retrospective overview of the transport industry.

    Our subscribers:

    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    18.01.2024
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 3, 2023
    On week 3, freight rates in Azov and Black Sea region started to fall. […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0
    05.03.2024
    Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in January 2024 Down 3.5%
    The total container throughput via the Caspian basin ports in January 2024 declined by […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Caspian basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0
    19.02.2024
    Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Up 2.2-fold in January 2024
    The total container throughput via the Baltic basin ports in January 2024 surged 2.2-fold […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Baltic basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0
    11.03.2024
    Top 5 Russian Container Terminals, January 2024
    Container traffic via al the sea ports of Russia made 426.9 thousand TEU during […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024PortsThroughputStevedoring companies
    0
    18.01.2024
    Russian Ports’ Throughput in December 2023 Down 2.1%
    The entire freight traffic via all the sea port of the Russian Federation amounted […]
    Only for subscribers
    2023PortsThroughput
    0
    23.01.2024
    Russian Baltic Ports in December 2023: Liquid Chemicals Down
    In December 2023, the Russian sea ports in the Baltic handled 20.3 mn tons, […]
    Only for subscribers
    2023Baltic basinPortsThroughput
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    13.03.2024 FESCO Sends First Train from Kazan to Vladivostok
    12.03.2024 Kazakhstan Launches Block Train from Xi’an to Azerbaijan
    07.03.2024 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic up 11% in January-February
    07.03.2024 FESCO Changes Port of Transshipment for Bangladesh
    06.03.2024 Sinokor Suspends Service to Vostochny
    05.03.2024 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in January 2024 Down 3.5%
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    12.03.2024 Vladimir Putin Allows Digital Financial Assets in International Deals
    04.03.2024 Russia to Continue Voluntary Oil Production and Export Reduction
    01.03.2024 V.Putin: Customs Clearance for Freight Transport on Border Should Not Exceed 10 Minutes
    27.02.2024 Taman Port Boundaries Expanded
    27.02.2024 RF President Signs Bill on Technical Management
    26.02.2024 Russia Exports 66 Million tons of Grain in 2023
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •