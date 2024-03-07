Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 10, 2023

On week 10, there is a downward trend in the Azov and Black Sea freight market. Thus, contracts for a 3K parcel of wheat from Azov to Marmara Sea ports are concluded at the level of $36-37 per ton, Sea Lines shipbrokers report.

Most market players expect a further decline, so charterers are in no hurry to conclude contracts with the current level of freight.

The fee for wheat exports from Russia is 3,575.4 rubles from March 6, down 6%. The taxes on barley and corn have risen slightly, to 587.8 rubles and 885.2 rubles per ton, respectively.

According to Sea Lines, on week 10, freight rates for shipping wheat by 3,000 dwt bulkers from Azov make $35 pmt to the Black Sea, $37 pmt to Marmara, $57 pmt to Mersin and $65 pmt to Egypt.

Freight rates from Rostov AB (after bridge) are $1 above, from Rostov BB (before bridge) the same, from Yeisk and Taganrog $1 below, and from Temryuk $3 below those from the port of Azov.

In the Caspian, freight rates continued went up.

On week 10, freight rates for shipping corn by 3,000 dwt bulkers to Iran make $31 pmt from Aktau, $44 pmt from Makhachkala, and $58 pmt from Astrakhan.

Please note that the rates cited in this article are average market rates. We ask our readers to pay attention that this information is not a commercial offer and cannot be an example for comparison in commercial disputes and arbitration.

Photo: Donskoy Port