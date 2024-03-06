Information analysis agency
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Sinokor приостанавливает сервис на порт Восточный
06.03.2024

Sinokor Suspends Service to Vostochny

    • Korea’s Sinokor has is suspending service to Vostochny for both imports and exports until further notice, the line’s general agent Sinokor Rus said on its web site.

    The last sailings with a preliminary call at Vostochny are scheduled before March 31.

    Sinokor Rus advised customers to plan their shipments either via Vladivostok or on other lines’ vessels.

    The development is due to the inclusion of Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company in the port of Vostochny into the US sanctions list.

    Photo: Sinokor Rus


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    09.02.2024
    Russian Post Suspends Delivery to More than 20 Countries in Europe by Land
    Russian Post has suspended delivery by land to 23 countries in Europe, the operator […]
    Europe Russian PostSuspension
    0
    30.01.2024
    FESCO Adds Second Vessel to FESCO Indian Line West Service
    FESCO has deployed a second vessel in its FESCO Indian Line West (FIL-W) service […]
    FESCO IndiaService
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    06.03.2024 Sinokor Suspends Service to Vostochny
    05.03.2024 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in January 2024 Down 3.5%
    01.03.2024 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in January 2024 Down 8.3%
    28.02.2024 Better Block Train Handling Efficiency at Commercial Port of Vladivostok
    28.02.2024 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in January 2024 Down 3.6%
    26.02.2024 TransContainer: Business as Usual Despite Sanctions
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    04.03.2024 Russia to Continue Voluntary Oil Production and Export Reduction
    01.03.2024 V.Putin: Customs Clearance for Freight Transport on Border Should Not Exceed 10 Minutes
    27.02.2024 Taman Port Boundaries Expanded
    27.02.2024 RF President Signs Bill on Technical Management
    26.02.2024 Russia Exports 66 Million tons of Grain in 2023
    20.02.2024 Metal Scrap Export Allowed via 9 Russian Ports
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •