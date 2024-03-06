Sinokor Suspends Service to Vostochny

Korea’s Sinokor has is suspending service to Vostochny for both imports and exports until further notice, the line’s general agent Sinokor Rus said on its web site.

The last sailings with a preliminary call at Vostochny are scheduled before March 31.

Sinokor Rus advised customers to plan their shipments either via Vladivostok or on other lines’ vessels.

The development is due to the inclusion of Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company in the port of Vostochny into the US sanctions list.

Photo: Sinokor Rus