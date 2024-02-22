Information analysis agency
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Фрахтовый рынок Азовского и Каспийского моря. Неделя 8, 2024
22.02.2024

Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 8, 2023

  • Subscribe to have full access to all our articles and services.

    Buy Subscription
    Benefits of SeaNews Subscription

    Access to regular up-to-date statistics and analysis of the Russian shipping market. You can find the scope and frequency of such publications, as well as sample articles, here

    Access to exclusive analytical online services (PORTSTAT) and  articles written by our authors.
    You will be able to read all our news, unavailable elsewhere, to get in-depth knowledge of the most important and hot trends in the transport industry of Russia.

    The archive of our publications since will give you a comprehensive retrospective overview of the transport industry.

    Our subscribers:

    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    12.01.2024
    New Car Sales Up 1.5-Fold in Russia in 2023
    In 2023, the sales of new cars and light commercial vehicles in Russia increased […]
    2023AEBAutomotiveCar sales
    0
    05.02.2024
    Multifunctional Industrial and Warehousing Complex for Komsomolsk-na-Amure
    A 10,000 sqm multifunctional industrial and warehousing complex is to be built in Komsomolsk-na-Amure, […]
    Investment projectKhabarovskКомсомольск-на-АмуреWarehouse
    0
    31.01.2024
    Russia Restricts Seeds Import from ‘Unfriendly’ Countries
    The Government of the Russian Federation has introduced restrictions for the import of seeds […]
    GovernmentImportRestrictionsSeeds
    0
    25.01.2024
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 4, 2023
    On week 4, freight rates in the Azov and Black Sea region continue to […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0
    12.02.2024
    Freight Traffic in Russian Transport Sector in FY 2023
    During the full year 2023, cargo volume carried by all transport modes in the […]
    Only for subscribers
    2023Russian FederationStatisticsTransport sector
    0
    15.02.2024
    Astrakhan Yard Lays Keels for First Container Vessels
    The Lenin Yard in Astrakhan has laid the keels or two first RSD-81 container […]
    AstrakhanContainer vesselKeel layingShipbuilding
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    01.03.2024 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in January 2024 Down 8.3%
    28.02.2024 Better Block Train Handling Efficiency at Commercial Port of Vladivostok
    28.02.2024 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in January 2024 Down 3.6%
    26.02.2024 TransContainer: Business as Usual Despite Sanctions
    22.02.2024 New Service for Imports from Nakhodka to Kazan
    22.02.2024 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Down 1.6% in January
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    01.03.2024 V.Putin: Customs Clearance for Freight Transport on Border Should Not Exceed 10 Minutes
    27.02.2024 Taman Port Boundaries Expanded
    27.02.2024 RF President Signs Bill on Technical Management
    26.02.2024 Russia Exports 66 Million tons of Grain in 2023
    20.02.2024 Metal Scrap Export Allowed via 9 Russian Ports
    16.02.2024 Russia Sets Quotas for Canned Fish and Seafood Exports from Kaliningrad
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •