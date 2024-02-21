Astrakhan Builds Sludge Removal Barges for Kazakhstan

On February 8, Astrakhan-based Stroyleaderplus launched two non-self-propelled FPHB1 sludge removal barges under construction for the Republic of Kazakhstan.
The FPHB1 design is a non-self-propelled sludge removal barge with a 110 cubic meters hold with bottom flap doors, with a half-bank and a half-shell.
The vessel is designed for transporting soil extracted by dredging vessels.
Vessel specifications:
- Beam: 34.8 m,
- Board height: 8.6 m,
- Draft: 1.4 m,
- Capacity: 190 tons,
- Hold capacity: 110 cbm,
- Displacement: 98 tons.
Photo: Stroyleaderplus