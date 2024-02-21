Information analysis agency
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
В Астрахани спустили на воду шаланды
21.02.2024

Astrakhan Builds Sludge Removal Barges for Kazakhstan

    • On February 8, Astrakhan-based Stroyleaderplus launched two non-self-propelled FPHB1 sludge removal barges under construction for the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    The FPHB1 design is a non-self-propelled sludge removal barge with a 110 cubic meters hold with bottom flap doors, with a half-bank and a half-shell.

    The vessel is designed for transporting soil extracted by dredging vessels.

    Vessel specifications:

    • Beam: 34.8 m,
    • Board height: 8.6 m,
    • Draft: 1.4 m,
    • Capacity: 190 tons,
    • Hold capacity: 110 cbm,
    • Displacement: 98 tons.

    Photo: Stroyleaderplus


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    15.02.2024
    Astrakhan Yard Lays Keels for First Container Vessels
    The Lenin Yard in Astrakhan has laid the keels or two first RSD-81 container […]
    AstrakhanContainer vesselKeel layingShipbuilding
    0
    29.01.2024
    Keel Laid for New Leningrad Nuclear Icebreaker
    St. Petersburg-based Baltic Shipyard has started the construction of a new nuclear-powered icebreaker to […]
    Baltic ShipyardIcebreakersNuclearShipbuilding
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    01.03.2024 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in January 2024 Down 8.3%
    28.02.2024 Better Block Train Handling Efficiency at Commercial Port of Vladivostok
    28.02.2024 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in January 2024 Down 3.6%
    26.02.2024 TransContainer: Business as Usual Despite Sanctions
    22.02.2024 New Service for Imports from Nakhodka to Kazan
    22.02.2024 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Down 1.6% in January
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    01.03.2024 V.Putin: Customs Clearance for Freight Transport on Border Should Not Exceed 10 Minutes
    27.02.2024 Taman Port Boundaries Expanded
    27.02.2024 RF President Signs Bill on Technical Management
    26.02.2024 Russia Exports 66 Million tons of Grain in 2023
    20.02.2024 Metal Scrap Export Allowed via 9 Russian Ports
    16.02.2024 Russia Sets Quotas for Canned Fish and Seafood Exports from Kaliningrad
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •