Astrakhan Builds Sludge Removal Barges for Kazakhstan

On February 8, Astrakhan-based Stroyleaderplus launched two non-self-propelled FPHB1 sludge removal barges under construction for the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The FPHB1 design is a non-self-propelled sludge removal barge with a 110 cubic meters hold with bottom flap doors, with a half-bank and a half-shell.

The vessel is designed for transporting soil extracted by dredging vessels.

Vessel specifications:

Beam: 34.8 m,

Board height: 8.6 m,

Draft: 1.4 m,

Capacity: 190 tons,

Hold capacity: 110 cbm,

Displacement: 98 tons.

Photo: Stroyleaderplus