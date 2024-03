Batumi Sea Port om Georgia has handled the largest container vessel in its history, the port said in a statement.

It was the m/v “MSC Edith II”, 216 m LOA, 27 m beam with a draft of 9.4 m. Under the direction of the harbor master, with tugboat assistance, she berthed at the container terminal.

‘The call by a MSC vessel to Batumi Sea Port demonstrates the growing importance of the port as a vital hub for shipping and trade,’ the port said.

Photo: Batumi Sea Port