The Government of the Russian Federation has defined the list of sea ports opened for the export of ferrous metal scrap and waste outside the Eurasian Economic Union in 2024.

Order No 183 to this effect was signed on February 17, 2024 and will be in force till December 31, 2024.

The list includes Arkhangelsk, the Big port of St. Petersburg, Vladivostok, Dudinka, Kaliningrad, Korsakov, Magadan, Murmansk and Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.