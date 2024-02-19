Russia – EU Foreign Trade Turnover in FY 2023

During FY 2023, the trade turnover between Russia and the countries of the European Union dropped 65.5% year-on-year down to 88.8 bn euro.

According to Eurostat, exports from EU countries to Russia were down 30.4% during the period under report to 38.3 bn euro, imports from Russia to the European Union declined by 75% down to 50.6 bn euro.

In December 2023, exports from EU countries into Russia were down 30.8% year-on-year and down 15.6% month-on-month to 2.7 bn euro.

Imports from Russia to the European Union dropped by 64.1% year-on-year and increased 5.7% month-on-month to 3.5 bn euro in December 2023.

In December 2023, Russia continued to rate the tenth largest importer from the EU. Among the largest exporters to the EU countries, Russia also occupies the tenth position.