Information analysis agency
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Утверждены квоты на экспорт рыбных консервов и консервированных морепродуктов
16.02.2024

Russia Sets Quotas for Canned Fish and Seafood Exports from Kaliningrad

    • The Government of the Russian Federation has set quotas for canned fish and seafood exports from Kaliningrad region outside the Eurasian Union that is not subject to export fee.

    The decision was made with the availability of those products in the home market in view and is aimed at supporting manufacturers so that they retain their export geographic scope and maintain the profitability of exports, the Government said in a statement.

    The quota for non-taxed exports of canned fish made in Kaliningrad region is set at 4,400 tons, and that for canned seafood is 100 tons.

    The quotas will be in force till December 31, 2024.

    Photo: public source


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    05.02.2024
    98% of Russia’s Sawn Goods Export Designated for Asia
    During the full year 2023, Russia exported 20.7 mn cub meters of sawn goods, […]
    Only for subscribers
    2023ExportSawn goodsTimber
    0
    09.01.2024
    Rice and Rice Cereals Export Ban Extended
    The Government of the Russian Federation extended the ban on rice and rice cereals […]
    BanExportRiceEmbargo
    0
    08.02.2024
    Grain Exports via Russian Black Sea Terminals Declined in January 2024
    In January 2024, Russia’s deepwater ports in the Black Sea handled 2.53 mn tons […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Black seaExportgrains
    0
    20.02.2024
    Metal Scrap Export Allowed via 9 Russian Ports
    The Government of the Russian Federation has defined the list of sea ports opened […]
    ExportGovernmentPortsScrap metal
    0
    16.01.2024
    Russian Railways’ Export Freight Traffic via Sea Ports in 2023
    According to Russian Railways, the loading of cargo designated for export via Russian sea […]
    Only for subscribers
    2023ExportPortsRussian Railways
    0
    15.01.2024
    Russia Exports Almost 30 Million Tons of Grain via Black Sea in 2023
    During 2023, Russia’s deepwater ports in the Black Sea handled some 29.6 mn tons […]
    Only for subscribers
    2023Black seaExportgrains
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    01.03.2024 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in January 2024 Down 8.3%
    28.02.2024 Better Block Train Handling Efficiency at Commercial Port of Vladivostok
    28.02.2024 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in January 2024 Down 3.6%
    26.02.2024 TransContainer: Business as Usual Despite Sanctions
    22.02.2024 New Service for Imports from Nakhodka to Kazan
    22.02.2024 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Down 1.6% in January
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    01.03.2024 V.Putin: Customs Clearance for Freight Transport on Border Should Not Exceed 10 Minutes
    27.02.2024 Taman Port Boundaries Expanded
    27.02.2024 RF President Signs Bill on Technical Management
    26.02.2024 Russia Exports 66 Million tons of Grain in 2023
    20.02.2024 Metal Scrap Export Allowed via 9 Russian Ports
    16.02.2024 Russia Sets Quotas for Canned Fish and Seafood Exports from Kaliningrad
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •