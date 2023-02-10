Information analysis agency
10.02.2023

FESCO Icebreaker Delivers Cargo to Antarctic Stations

    • The diesel-electric icebreaker “Vasily Golvin” operated by FESCO has delivered cargo to Belgium’s Princess Elizabeth Antarctic research station, the Group has reported.

    The vessel arrived to her first destination in the Antarctic on January 31, but had to wait for three days for the weather to improve before starting unloading. When the storm calmed down, it took a little longer than a day to complete cargo operations.

    Part of the shipment, including two all-terrain vehicles and fuel were unloaded onto the ice barrier, the rest of the supplies were delivered to the station by a helicopter. The vessel took on board household and technical waste.

    The next destination in the Antarctic is the Indian station Bharati, where the “Vasily Golvin” is expected to arrive on February 10. The last stop will be at another Indian station, Maitri.

    The icebreaker will deliver to the Indian stations fuel, food supplies and Indian polar researcher, which will make shift with their colleagues who are working in the Antarctic at present.

    This is the second voyage under the new five-year contract between FESCO and India’s NCPOR, and the fifth voyage during the entire cooperation history.

    Photo: courtesy of FESCO


  •  




