TransContainer Invested More than 18 Billion in 2022

TransContainer invested more than 18 bn rubles ($256 mn) in business development projects during 2022, the company said in a statement.

The company’s own funds were spent on development of key assets such as rolling stock, transport equipment and terminal complexes.

Nearly a half of the funds invested was used to acquire containers. The company purchased 2.7 times more containers than originally planned. This was due to the need to expand the container fleet used in Russia, which decreased significantly due to the exit of international shipping lines from the Russian market.

In total, the company ordered about 23,700 containers last year with a total capacity exceeding 37,600 TEU. The original plan for 2022 was to purchase around 8,600 containers with a total capacity of 12,500 TEU. The total amount of funds allocated for this purpose more than doubled, from 4 bn rubles ($56.9 mn) to 9 bn rubles ($128 mn).

“Under the exit of the Western shipping lines containers form Russia, we focused on completing the “washed-out” fleet of containers previously used in Russian logistics. The purchase of approximately 24,000 containers helped to eliminate the shortage of this type of transport equipment. Programs of its additional purchase were supported by zeroing the 10% import duty on containers and concessional lending,” Victor Markov, First Vice President of TransContainer, said.

At the end of 2022, TransContainer’s fleet reached 130,000 containers with a total capacity of almost 200,000 TEU (including bulk containers and Open Top and Hard Open Top containers for large-size and heavy cargo). A year earlier, the company had about 100,000 containers with a capacity of about 150,000 TEU.

In addition to containers, the company bought about 2,600 flatcars in 2022 for almost 8 bn rubles ($113.8 mn), including 2,200 80-foot flatcars. The volume of deliveries also increased by about 20% compared to the original plans.

Approximately 2 bn rubles ($28.5 mn) was allocated to maintain and upgrade terminal assets, including 0.7 bn rubles ($10 mn) for lifting equipment, and about 0.9 bn rubles ($12.8 mn) for design and construction work. The key projects were the introduction of end-to-end technology at the terminal in Zabaikalsk, as well as the reconstruction of the terminals in Krasnoyarsk (Bazaikha station), Kazan (Lagernaya station) and Kirov (Kirov-Kotlassky station).

Photo: TransContainer