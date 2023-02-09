Information analysis agency
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
АВТОВАЗ закрывает сделку по приобретению активов Nissan в России
09.02.2023

AVTOVAZ Buys Russian Company of Nissan for 1 Euro

    • Russia’s major car maker AVTOVAZ has announced closing the deal to acquire a share in the authorized capital of Nissan Manufacturing RUS. The agreement was signed on February 7, 2023 by AVTOVAZ President Maxim Sokolov and NAMI Federal Unitary Enterprise CEO Fedor Nazarov after the deal had been approved by the Government of the Russian Federation, AVTOVAZ said in a statement.

    A per the agreement, AVTOVAZ acquired 99% in the authorized capital of Nissan Manufacturing RUS for 1 euro paying for it in rubles according to the exchange rate on the day of payment.

    The deal has a condition providing an call option for Nissan to buy back its former Russian assets during six years in case such a decision made by the company is approved by the RF Government.

    “The main task for our mutual efforts at the moment is increasing production volume and offer in the Russian car market,” Albert Karimov, Deputy Minister of industry and trade of Russia, said.

    “The AVOTOVAZ team is facing the challenge of not only restarting car manufacturing at the St. Petersburg facility, but also of increasing the localization. Besides, the re-launch of the plant will help increased industrial production in the region and maintain workplaces,” he added.

    “AVTOVAZ confirms the plan to restart car manufacturing at the former Nissan plant in St. Petersburg as early as in second half of 2023. These will be new LADA models in the C and D segments,” Maxim Sokolov said.

    According to Sokolov, this year up to 10 thousand units can be manufactured. ‘In future, the high professional competencies of our team will allow of increasing production volume practically unlimitedly depending on the demand in the Russian market. We will localize the production of those cars during 2024-2027 relying on more than 30 regional suppliers of car parts,’ he said.

    Photo: AVTOVAZ


  • Statistics and Analysis for All RF Sea Ports and Terminals


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    13.01.2023
    Car Sales in Russia Down 59% in 2022
    In December 2022 the sales of new cars and light commercial vehicles in Russia […]
    2022AEBAutomotiveCar sales
    0
    07.02.2023
    Car Sales Drop in January 2023 in Russia
    January is traditionally a low season for the automotive market. This year, car sales […]
    2023AEBAutomotiveCar sales
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    09.02.2023 TransContainer Invested More than 18 Billion in 2022
    07.02.2023 FESCO Launches Baltic Cabotage Service
    03.02.2023 Top 5 Russian Container Terminals, 2022
    02.02.2023 Russian Railways and Russian Post Launch Cellular Train Service
    01.02.2023 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in December 2022 Up 4-fold
    31.01.2023 FESCO Starts Delivering Electric Cars from China to Russia
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    30.01.2023 Russia Increases Export Quotas for Fertilizers
    24.01.2023 Russia to Develop Digital Platform for Northern Sea Route
    23.01.2023 Freight Traffic by North-South Corridor May Grow 79% in 2023
    18.01.2023 Putin Suggests Limiting Exports of Wood and Agri Products
    17.01.2023 Russia Cuts Oil Export Fee
    11.01.2023 Government to Subsidize Nuclear-Powered Icebreakers Construction
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found

  • Login