Solombala Terminal in Arkhangelsk to be Modernized

The Main Department of State Expertise has looked into the project and the engineering survey results and approved of the reconstruction of two berths of the Solombala terminal in the port of Arkhangelsk.

The terminal operator is Arctic Consulting Service. Solombala is the largest stevedore in the port of Arkhangelsk in the White Sea. Due to the development of new and the expansion of the existing projects in the Arctic freight traffic via Arkhangelsk is growing, which prompts the local stevedores to expand their facilities.

Arctic Consulting Service is currently acquiring new cranes and loading equipment to handle pipes and containers and is modernizing the terminal infrastructure.

The project envisages modernization of Berths 45-44 designed to load exportdesignated general cargo using a rubber-tired mobile crane. A technology utilizing a Liebherr LHM 420 crane and port trucks with semi-trailers is to be implemented at the modernized berths.

The total length of the two berths to be modernized is 171.9 meters. They will be capable of handling some 1 mn tons of general cargo per annum.

According to SeaNew PORTSTAT analytic online service, in 2022 Arctic Consulting Service handled 317.7 thousand tons, mainly general cargo, down 19.6% year-on-year.

Photo: Arctic Consulting Service