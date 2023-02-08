Information analysis agency
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
«Дело» переходит на отечественное ПО
08.02.2023

Delo Group Switching to Russian-Developed Software

    • Delo Group with the expert support of Grinatom Simple Solutions JSC has developed a strategy and plan to switch to domestically developed software, the Group said in a statement.

    The decision to switch to domestic software was made by the Delo Group management in order to ensure software and IT systems operation stability. The project perimeter included Delo Management Company and sub-holdings: TransContainer, Global Ports, DeloPorts and Ruscon.

    For each company, an import substitution strategy and a plan to switch to alternative software was developed taking into account the existing IT infrastructure and equipment.

    To do so, 5500 automated workstations were analyzed using the Atom.Port configuration management system developed by Grinatom and through conducting questionnaires and surveys of the Group’s IT specialists.

    Following the results of the analysis, analytical notes were generated describing the current IT infrastructure and defining the list of software to be replaced with options of analogues included.

    After completing the survey stage, the transition process to the target import-independent IT infrastructure was designed and planned. This included assessing the Group’s companies’ IT infrastructure readiness for the transition to the new software, as well as assessing the required resources.

    “Ensuring the continuity and stability of operational and business processes is a basic priority for the IT department. With the help of Grinatom Simple Solutions experts, we have formulated a phased plan to switch to domestic software products, which will allow us to increase the level of information security and reliability of IT systems,” Delo Group IT Director, DeloTech LLC Director General Boris Sopelnik said.

    In 2023, Delo Group companies plan to start implementing the strategies and plans to fulfill the main goal of the project: to minimize the risks linked to the foreign software limitations usage.


  • Statistics and Analysis for All RF Sea Ports and Terminals


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    20.01.2023
    Delo Group Doubles Handling Performance for Ferry Cargoes from Turkey
    Stevedoring company DeloPorts and multimodal transport operator Ruscom, both parts of Delo Group, have […]
    Delo GroupFerryNovorossiyskNUTEP
    0
    10.01.2023
    NUTEP Sets Monthly Record in December 2022
    NUTEP Container Terminal, part of Delo Group’s DeloPorts terminal holding, set a monthly record […]
    2022Delo GroupgrainsNUTEP
    0
    16.01.2023
    Senior Vice President for Operations and GR of Delo Group’s Management Company Appointed
    Denis Ilatovsky has been appointed senior vice president for operations and GR at Delo […]
    AppointmentsDelo GroupTop management
    0
    06.02.2023
    Delo Group Terminals Set New Records
    KSK Grain Terminal in Novorossiysk, part of DeloPorts, the stevedoring asset of Delo Group, […]
    Delo GroupNUTEPRecordКСК
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    07.02.2023 FESCO Launches Baltic Cabotage Service
    03.02.2023 Top 5 Russian Container Terminals, 2022
    02.02.2023 Russian Railways and Russian Post Launch Cellular Train Service
    01.02.2023 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in December 2022 Up 4-fold
    31.01.2023 FESCO Starts Delivering Electric Cars from China to Russia
    27.01.2023 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in December 2022 Down 9.1%
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    30.01.2023 Russia Increases Export Quotas for Fertilizers
    24.01.2023 Russia to Develop Digital Platform for Northern Sea Route
    23.01.2023 Freight Traffic by North-South Corridor May Grow 79% in 2023
    18.01.2023 Putin Suggests Limiting Exports of Wood and Agri Products
    17.01.2023 Russia Cuts Oil Export Fee
    11.01.2023 Government to Subsidize Nuclear-Powered Icebreakers Construction
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found

  • Login