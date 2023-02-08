Delo Group Switching to Russian-Developed Software

Delo Group with the expert support of Grinatom Simple Solutions JSC has developed a strategy and plan to switch to domestically developed software, the Group said in a statement.

The decision to switch to domestic software was made by the Delo Group management in order to ensure software and IT systems operation stability. The project perimeter included Delo Management Company and sub-holdings: TransContainer, Global Ports, DeloPorts and Ruscon.

For each company, an import substitution strategy and a plan to switch to alternative software was developed taking into account the existing IT infrastructure and equipment.

To do so, 5500 automated workstations were analyzed using the Atom.Port configuration management system developed by Grinatom and through conducting questionnaires and surveys of the Group’s IT specialists.

Following the results of the analysis, analytical notes were generated describing the current IT infrastructure and defining the list of software to be replaced with options of analogues included.

After completing the survey stage, the transition process to the target import-independent IT infrastructure was designed and planned. This included assessing the Group’s companies’ IT infrastructure readiness for the transition to the new software, as well as assessing the required resources.

“Ensuring the continuity and stability of operational and business processes is a basic priority for the IT department. With the help of Grinatom Simple Solutions experts, we have formulated a phased plan to switch to domestic software products, which will allow us to increase the level of information security and reliability of IT systems,” Delo Group IT Director, DeloTech LLC Director General Boris Sopelnik said.

In 2023, Delo Group companies plan to start implementing the strategies and plans to fulfill the main goal of the project: to minimize the risks linked to the foreign software limitations usage.