Novatek to Supply LNG and Low-Carbon Ammonia to India

February 6, 2023, at the India Energy Week, Novatek and Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd. signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding in the supply of LNG and low-carbon ammonia.

According to Novatek, the MoU envisages spot and long-term LNG deliveries to Deepak Fertilisers, including from the Arctic LNG 2 project.

The parties also intend to cooperate in long-term supply of low-carbon hydrogen and ammonia produced with the use of carbon capture and underground storage, cracking, and renewable energy sources at Novatek’s future gas chemical site in Yamal. The pre-FEED study for the gas chemical complex was completed in 2022.

“Mutually beneficial energy cooperation between our countries is actively developing, and the signed MoU will contribute to its further strengthening,” noted Leonid Mikhelson, Novatek’s Chairman of the Management Board.

“The high-quality low-cost resource base as well as advanced process and logistical solutions will allow NOVATEK to supply competitive LNG with minimal carbon footprint to India’s energy market, one of the fastest-growing markets globally. Cooperation in the area of low-carbon hydrogen and ammonia, which we intend to produce along with LNG within an integrated cluster, will facilitate the region’s economic development as well as addressing the relevant environmental and climate issues,” he added.