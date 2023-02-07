Information analysis agency
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Первый каботажный сервис FESCO на Северо-Западе
07.02.2023

FESCO Launches Baltic Cabotage Service

    • FESCO has announce the launch of a regular cabotage service between St. Petersburg and Kaliningrad in the Baltic branded FESCO Saint-Petersburg Kaliningrad Line.

    It is the first cabotage service operated by the Group in Northwest Russia. FESCO expects that the new service will help improve logistics to and from Kaliningrad region.

    The weekly service deploys the 508 TEU “FESCO Nagaevo” that calls at Bronka in St. Petersburg and at Baltic Stevedore Company in Baltiysk in Kaliningrad. The vessel left the port of Baltiysk on February 7.

    FESCO said that the service is aimed for a wide variety of commodities from food products to consumer goods and car parts.

    Photo: FESCO


  • Statistics and Analysis for All RF Sea Ports and Terminals


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    31.01.2023
    FESCO Starts Delivering Electric Cars from China to Russia
    FESCO has organized the delivery of its first shipment of electric cars from Guangzhou […]
    Block trainChinaElectric carFESCO
    0
    13.01.2023
    New Service from Turkey to Novorossiysk
    Turkish liner operator Sidra Line launched a new service branded NVX (Novorossiysk Express Service) […]
    NovorossiyskServiceSidra LineTurkey
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    07.02.2023 FESCO Launches Baltic Cabotage Service
    03.02.2023 Top 5 Russian Container Terminals, 2022
    02.02.2023 Russian Railways and Russian Post Launch Cellular Train Service
    01.02.2023 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in December 2022 Up 4-fold
    31.01.2023 FESCO Starts Delivering Electric Cars from China to Russia
    27.01.2023 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in December 2022 Down 9.1%
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    30.01.2023 Russia Increases Export Quotas for Fertilizers
    24.01.2023 Russia to Develop Digital Platform for Northern Sea Route
    23.01.2023 Freight Traffic by North-South Corridor May Grow 79% in 2023
    18.01.2023 Putin Suggests Limiting Exports of Wood and Agri Products
    17.01.2023 Russia Cuts Oil Export Fee
    11.01.2023 Government to Subsidize Nuclear-Powered Icebreakers Construction
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found

  • Login