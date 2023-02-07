FESCO Launches Baltic Cabotage Service

FESCO has announce the launch of a regular cabotage service between St. Petersburg and Kaliningrad in the Baltic branded FESCO Saint-Petersburg Kaliningrad Line.

It is the first cabotage service operated by the Group in Northwest Russia. FESCO expects that the new service will help improve logistics to and from Kaliningrad region.

The weekly service deploys the 508 TEU “FESCO Nagaevo” that calls at Bronka in St. Petersburg and at Baltic Stevedore Company in Baltiysk in Kaliningrad. The vessel left the port of Baltiysk on February 7.

FESCO said that the service is aimed for a wide variety of commodities from food products to consumer goods and car parts.

Photo: FESCO