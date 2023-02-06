Information analysis agency
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
TOP-5 Russian Terminals Throughput in 2022
06.02.2023

TOP-5 Russian Terminals Throughput in 2022

  • Subscribe to have full access to all our articles and services.

    Buy Subscription
    Benefits of SeaNews Subscription

    Access to regular up-to-date statistics and analysis of the Russian shipping market. You can find the scope and frequency of such publications, as well as sample articles, here

    Access to exclusive analytical online services (PORTSTAT) and  articles written by our authors.
    You will be able to read all our news, unavailable elsewhere, to get in-depth knowledge of the most important and hot trends in the transport industry of Russia.

    The archive of our publications since will give you a comprehensive retrospective overview of the transport industry.

    Our subscribers:

  • Statistics and Analysis for All RF Sea Ports and Terminals


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    10.01.2023
    NUTEP Sets Monthly Record in December 2022
    NUTEP Container Terminal, part of Delo Group’s DeloPorts terminal holding, set a monthly record […]
    2022Delo GroupgrainsNUTEP
    0
    31.01.2023
    Arctic Basin Ports’ Throughput in December 2022: Coal and Coke Up
    The sea ports in the Russian Arctic handled 8.6 mn tons of cargo in […]
    Only for subscribers
    2022Arctic basinPortsContainer Shipping
    0
    01.02.2023
    Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in December 2022 Up 4-fold
    The total container throughput via the Caspian basin ports in December 2022 surged 4.2-fold […]
    Only for subscribers
    2022Caspian basinPortsContainer Shipping
    0
    20.01.2023
    Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Down 8.2% in December
    Container traffic via the Russian sea ports located in the Sea of Azov and […]
    Only for subscribers
    2022Azov and Black Sea basinPortsContainer Shipping
    0
    23.01.2023
    Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports’ Throughput in December 2022
    The Russian sea ports located in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov […]
    Only for subscribers
    2022Azov and Black Sea basinPortsThroughput
    0
    20.01.2023
    Russia – EU Trade Turnover in January-November 2022
    During January-November 2022, the trade turnover between Russia and the countries of the European […]
    2022European UnionRussian FederationTrade turnover
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    03.02.2023 Top 5 Russian Container Terminals, 2022
    02.02.2023 Russian Railways and Russian Post Launch Cellular Train Service
    01.02.2023 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in December 2022 Up 4-fold
    31.01.2023 FESCO Starts Delivering Electric Cars from China to Russia
    27.01.2023 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in December 2022 Down 9.1%
    25.01.2023 TransContainer Carried 5% More Laden Containers in 2022
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    30.01.2023 Russia Increases Export Quotas for Fertilizers
    24.01.2023 Russia to Develop Digital Platform for Northern Sea Route
    23.01.2023 Freight Traffic by North-South Corridor May Grow 79% in 2023
    18.01.2023 Putin Suggests Limiting Exports of Wood and Agri Products
    17.01.2023 Russia Cuts Oil Export Fee
    11.01.2023 Government to Subsidize Nuclear-Powered Icebreakers Construction
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found

  • Login