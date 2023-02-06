Information analysis agency
И снова рекорды на терминалах группы «Дело»
06.02.2023

Delo Group Terminals Set New Records

    • KSK Grain Terminal in Novorossiysk, part of DeloPorts, the stevedoring asset of Delo Group, handled a record 725 thousand tons of grain in January 2023 almost doubling the result of January 2022 and exceeding the previous record set in November 2022 by 3.6%.

    Due to the previously implemented investment projects, capacity expansion and the use of modern technology, the terminal is continuously increasing the volume of throughput in view of grain exports growth. In 2022 a record 5.97 mn tons of grain was handled (+24.2% compared to 2021).

    NUTEP Container Terminal also set an absolute monthly record volume of cargo in its history in January 2023, reaching 66,186 TEU, +28.4% compared to January 2022 and +2.7% compared to the December 2022 record (64,445 TEU).

    “We set new records at both terminals in Novorossiysk thanks to our coordinated and smooth operation, clear organization and competent work planning. Understanding the growing needs of the market and the difficult situation related to the restructuring of logistics, we are focusing our efforts on further development of infrastructure and increasing the efficiency of operations,” said Igor Yakovenko, CEO of DeloPorts.

    Under a comprehensive investment project for the reconstruction of NUTEP and KSK terminals (2015-2021), the total investment of the Group amounted to $335 mn of its own funds, with no involvement of state funds. While expecting further container and grain cargo traffic growth, DeloPorts plans to implement a number of projects aimed at increasing the capacity of KSK and NUTEP terminals.

    Photo: Delo Ports


