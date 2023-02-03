Information analysis agency
03.02.2023

Rostov Port to Move Out of City by 2025

    • A meeting to discuss the transfer of Rostov Port from the central part of Rostov-na-Donu to the left bank of the Don River was held in Rostov.

    According to the city government press office, the city administration has rented out five land plots to Rostov Port to provide for cargo handling operations transfer.

    At present, project documentation is being developed.

    According to the order signed by the Governor of Rostov Oblast, the cargo operations transfer is to be completed by December 2025.

    However, Rostov Port has committed to completing the a year earlier, project by December 31, 2024.

    Photo: Rostov Oblast Government press office


