Agreement to Build Fifth and Sixth Design 22220 Nuclear Icebreakers Signed

Atomflot, Russia’s nuclear icebreaker fleet operator, and St. Petersburg-based Baltic Shipyard have signed an agreement to build the fifth and the sixth serial Design 22220 universal nuclear icebreakers.

50% of the vessel construction costs will be covered by the federal budget, the other 50% will be financed by Atomflot, the company said in a statement.

According to the contract, the fifth icebreaker is to be delivered to the customer in December 2028, and the sixth in December 2030.

At present, the yard continues building the third serial Design 22220 nuclear icebreaker “Yakutia” scheduled for delivery in December 2024 and the fourth serial icebreaker “Chukotka” with delivery in December 2026.

Three universal nuclear icebreakers, the “Arktika”, the “Sibir” and the “Ural” are operating successfully assisting commercial vessels in the Northern Sea Route.

Technical details of Project 22220:

Deep displacement: 33,540 tons

Length: 168.2 m

Beam: 34 m

Draft on design waterline: 10.5 m

Minimum operating draft: 9.3 m

Crew: 54 persons

Life cycle: 40 years.

