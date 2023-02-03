Information analysis agency
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
«Атомфлот» и «Балтийский завод» заключили договор на строительство пятого и шестого ледоколов проекта 22220
03.02.2023

Agreement to Build Fifth and Sixth Design 22220 Nuclear Icebreakers Signed

    • Atomflot, Russia’s nuclear icebreaker fleet operator, and St. Petersburg-based Baltic Shipyard have signed an agreement to build the fifth and the sixth serial Design 22220 universal nuclear icebreakers.

    50% of the vessel construction costs will be covered by the federal budget, the other 50% will be financed by Atomflot, the company said in a statement.

    According to the contract, the fifth icebreaker is to be delivered to the customer in December 2028, and the sixth in December 2030.

    At present, the yard continues building the third serial Design 22220 nuclear icebreaker “Yakutia” scheduled for delivery in December 2024 and the fourth serial icebreaker “Chukotka” with delivery in December 2026.

    Three universal nuclear icebreakers, the “Arktika”, the “Sibir” and the “Ural” are operating successfully assisting commercial vessels in the Northern Sea Route.

    Technical details of Project 22220:

    • Deep displacement: 33,540 tons
    • Length: 168.2 m
    • Beam: 34 m
    • Draft on design waterline: 10.5 m
    • Minimum operating draft: 9.3 m
    • Crew: 54 persons
    • Life cycle: 40 years.

    Photo: Atomflot


  • Statistics and Analysis for All RF Sea Ports and Terminals


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    11.01.2023
    Government to Subsidize Nuclear-Powered Icebreakers Construction
    More than 70 bn rubles ($996.7 bn) will be invested into the construction of […]
    ArcticGovernmentIcebreakersNuclear
    0
    19.01.2023
    34 Million Tons of Cargo Passed Northern Sea Route in 2022
    Sea freight by the Northern Sea Route exceeded 34 mn tons, 2 mn tons […]
    2022ArcticSea freightRosatomflot
    0
    26.01.2023
    Icebreaker Service Providers Ready for Year-Round Navigation in Northern Sea Route
    The lead universal nuclear-powered icebreaker “Arktika” has escorted two LNG tankers, the “Boris Vilkitsky” […]
    IcebreakersNuclearГлавСевморпутьNorthern Sea Route
    0
    09.01.2023
    Icebreaking Period Starts in Primorsk
    Starting January 8, 2023, icebreaking period is in force in the port of Primorsk […]
    IcebreakersPrimorskWinter navigation
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    03.02.2023 Top 5 Russian Container Terminals, 2022
    02.02.2023 Russian Railways and Russian Post Launch Cellular Train Service
    01.02.2023 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in December 2022 Up 4-fold
    31.01.2023 FESCO Starts Delivering Electric Cars from China to Russia
    27.01.2023 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in December 2022 Down 9.1%
    25.01.2023 TransContainer Carried 5% More Laden Containers in 2022
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    30.01.2023 Russia Increases Export Quotas for Fertilizers
    24.01.2023 Russia to Develop Digital Platform for Northern Sea Route
    23.01.2023 Freight Traffic by North-South Corridor May Grow 79% in 2023
    18.01.2023 Putin Suggests Limiting Exports of Wood and Agri Products
    17.01.2023 Russia Cuts Oil Export Fee
    11.01.2023 Government to Subsidize Nuclear-Powered Icebreakers Construction
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found

  • Login