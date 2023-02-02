Information analysis agency
Рус
РЖД и Почта России запустили «Сотовый контейнер»
02.02.2023

Russian Railways and Russian Post Launch Cellular Train Service

    • Russian Railways and Russian Post have tested a new service for smaller and medium businesses branded Cellular Train, Russian Railways said in their social media account.

    The service allows customers to book space in containers carried by the Rossiya train running from Moscow to Vladivostok.

    Now customers do not have to ship a full container load but can ship small batches of goods. The service is expected to become an optimal solution for small shipments and LCL cargo as well as for personal belongings.

    The minimal cargo space a customer can book is just one cubic meter, the weight of the cargo should not exceed 350 kilograms per cubic meter.

    Customers can choose between elivery to a warehouse, last mile courier delivery, door to door delivery, and delivery to Russian Post’s fulfilment center.

    At present, delivery between Moscow and Vladivostok is available only. In future, shipments will be delivered to other cities where the Rossiya train makes a stop – Khabarovsk, Irkutsk, Krasnoyarsk, Novosibirsk, Omsk, Tyumen, Yekaterinburg and Kazan.

    Photo: Russian Railways


    • Leave a Reply

  •  




