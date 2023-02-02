Information analysis agency
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Грузооборот Каспийского бассейна в феврале 2022 года в деталях
02.02.2023

Caspian Basin Ports’ Throughput in December 2022: Liquid Foodstuffs Up

  • Subscribe to have full access to all our articles and services.

    Buy Subscription
    Benefits of SeaNews Subscription

    Access to regular up-to-date statistics and analysis of the Russian shipping market. You can find the scope and frequency of such publications, as well as sample articles, here

    Access to exclusive analytical online services (PORTSTAT) and  articles written by our authors.
    You will be able to read all our news, unavailable elsewhere, to get in-depth knowledge of the most important and hot trends in the transport industry of Russia.

    The archive of our publications since will give you a comprehensive retrospective overview of the transport industry.

    Our subscribers:

    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    20.01.2023
    Russia – EU Trade Turnover in January-November 2022
    During January-November 2022, the trade turnover between Russia and the countries of the European […]
    2022European UnionRussian FederationTrade turnover
    0
    10.01.2023
    Russian Transport Sector in January-November 2022: Freight Traffic Down 1.1%
    During January-November 2022, cargo volume carried by all transport modes in the RF transport […]
    2022Air freightRussian FederationSea freight
    0
    12.01.2023
    TOP-5 Russian Terminals Throughput in January-November 2022
    The total cargo throughput of all the Russian sea ports during January-November 2022 increased […]
    Only for subscribers
    2022PortsThroughputStevedoring companies
    0
    18.01.2023
    Global Ports Posts Q4 2022 and FY 2022 Operational Results
    Global Ports Investments PLC has announced its operational results for Q4 2022 and FY […]
    2022Global PortsThroughput
    0
    20.01.2023
    Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Down 8.2% in December
    Container traffic via the Russian sea ports located in the Sea of Azov and […]
    Only for subscribers
    2022Azov and Black Sea basinPortsContainer Shipping
    0
    17.01.2023
    Russian Ports’ Throughput in November 2022: Liquid Chemicals Up
    The entire freight traffic via all the sea port of the Russian Federation amounted […]
    Only for subscribers
    2022PortsThroughput
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    01.02.2023 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in December 2022 Up 4-fold
    31.01.2023 FESCO Starts Delivering Electric Cars from China to Russia
    27.01.2023 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in December 2022 Down 9.1%
    25.01.2023 TransContainer Carried 5% More Laden Containers in 2022
    24.01.2023 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports Up 8.5% in December 2022
    20.01.2023 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Down 8.2% in December
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    30.01.2023 Russia Increases Export Quotas for Fertilizers
    24.01.2023 Russia to Develop Digital Platform for Northern Sea Route
    23.01.2023 Freight Traffic by North-South Corridor May Grow 79% in 2023
    18.01.2023 Putin Suggests Limiting Exports of Wood and Agri Products
    17.01.2023 Russia Cuts Oil Export Fee
    11.01.2023 Government to Subsidize Nuclear-Powered Icebreakers Construction
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found

  • Login