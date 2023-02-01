Russian Railways’ Freight Down 4.8% YoY in January 2023

During the first month of 2023, Russian Railways loaded 99.2 mn tons of cargo. This is 4.8% below last year’s January result and down 3.4% month-on-month.

Compared to December 2022, almost all commodity categories demonstrated a negative trend, the only exception being ferrous and manganese ore, which was up 6.7%.

Coal loading, which is Russian Railways’ top commodity, decreased by 4.3% year-on-year down to 30.4 mn tons.

Oil and products, Russian Railways’ second most important cargo, made 18.5 mn tons, down 4.9% year-on-year.

Ferrous metals were down 10.6% to 5.4 mn tons, chemical and mineral fertilizers down 5.4% to 5.2 mn tons, timber and logs down 29.9% to 2.1 mn tons, cement down 11.8% to 11.1 mn tons, non-ferrous ore and raw sulphur down 7.4% to 1.4 mn tons, ferrous metal scrap down 10.6% to 425.1 thousand tons, and coke down 5.1% to 923 thousand tons.

Industrial and forming materials declined by 24.4% down to 2 mn tons.

Grain loading was up 22.5% year-on-year to 2.3 mn tons, and construction cargo up 8.1% to 9.1 mn tons.

Rail cargo throughput during January 2023 made 228.4 bn tons/km, up 1.5% year-on-year.

Russian Railways