Третья очередь логистического центра Ozon в Татарстане
01.02.2023

OZON Building Stage 3 of Tatarstan Hub

    • The construction of Stage 3 of the logistics center for OZON, Russia’s major web-based marketplace and one of the country’s e-commerce leaders, has been inaugurated in Zelenodolsk, Tatarstan.

    Stage 1 currently in operation has a 22,000 sq m floor space for storage of more than 9.8 mn items. The maximum handing capacity of the complex is 350,000 items a day.

    In Q3, 2023, Stage 2 is to be put into operation. It will also have a floor space of 22,000 sq meters.

    Stage 3 to be inaugurated in early 32024 will increase the fulfilment center space up to 84,000 sq meters and double the storage capacity of the hub.

    OZON and Romex Group which acts as a developer of the hub have invested into the project more than 3.4 bn rubles ($48.4 mn), OZOM said in a statement.

    Photo: Romex Group


