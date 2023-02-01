OZON Building Stage 3 of Tatarstan Hub

The construction of Stage 3 of the logistics center for OZON, Russia’s major web-based marketplace and one of the country’s e-commerce leaders, has been inaugurated in Zelenodolsk, Tatarstan.

Stage 1 currently in operation has a 22,000 sq m floor space for storage of more than 9.8 mn items. The maximum handing capacity of the complex is 350,000 items a day.

In Q3, 2023, Stage 2 is to be put into operation. It will also have a floor space of 22,000 sq meters.

Stage 3 to be inaugurated in early 32024 will increase the fulfilment center space up to 84,000 sq meters and double the storage capacity of the hub.

OZON and Romex Group which acts as a developer of the hub have invested into the project more than 3.4 bn rubles ($48.4 mn), OZOM said in a statement.

Photo: Romex Group