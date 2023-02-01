Information analysis agency
Рус
Первое судно на терминале LUGAPORT
01.02.2023

LUGAPORT Receives First Vessel Call

    • LUGAPORT universal terminal, part of Novotrans’ project in Ust-Luga, handled its first vessel call at the end of January 2023, the Group said in a statement.

    The dry cargo vessel “Rix Spirit” delivered a Liebherr LPS 420 portal crane made in Germany. It is planned to assemble and mount the crane during the month to come. After that, it will be put into operation so as to start handling cargo at the new terminal facility.

    The Liebherr LPS 420 unit weighs 482 tons and has a maximum lifting capacity of 124 tons, a maximum outreach of 48 meters and can handle up to 38 containers an hour.

    The crane is designed to handle general and dry bulk cargo as well in hook and grab operation modes, which suits LUGAPORT that will handle a wide variety of commodities.

    The construction of LUGAPORT universal terminal is scheduled for completion in 2024.

    Photo: Novotrans Group


