Test Export Shipment of Reefer Containers from Murmansk via St. Petersburg

A new logistics scheme for export designated reefer cargo via Murmansk and St. Petersburg is being tested.

According to Murmansk Commercial Sea Port, the port handled twenty 40’ units laden with more than 500 tons of fish and seafood.

The cargo was sent to St. Petersburg by rail for loading on board a ship to deliver it to the customer.

Photo: Murmansk Commercial Sea Port