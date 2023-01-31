Information analysis agency
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
«Совкомфлот» утвердил программу биржевых облигаций
31.01.2023

Sovcomflot Posts Improved Results for 9M 2022

  • Subscribe to have full access to all our articles and services.

    Buy Subscription
    Benefits of SeaNews Subscription

    Access to regular up-to-date statistics and analysis of the Russian shipping market. You can find the scope and frequency of such publications, as well as sample articles, here

    Access to exclusive analytical online services (PORTSTAT) and  articles written by our authors.
    You will be able to read all our news, unavailable elsewhere, to get in-depth knowledge of the most important and hot trends in the transport industry of Russia.

    The archive of our publications since will give you a comprehensive retrospective overview of the transport industry.

    Our subscribers:

  • Statistics and Analysis for All RF Sea Ports and Terminals


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    19.01.2023
    Russian Baltic Ports in November 2022: Liquid Foodstuffs Up
    In December 2022, the Russian sea ports in the Baltic handled 20.4 mn tons, […]
    Only for subscribers
    2022Baltic basinPortsThroughput
    0
    11.01.2023
    Top 5 Russian Container Terminals, January-November 2022
    Container traffic via al the sea ports of Russia made 3.9 mn TEU during […]
    Only for subscribers
    2022PortsContainer ShippingStevedoring companies
    0
    30.01.2023
    Change to VSC Ruble-Denominated Bond Program
    Global Ports Investments PLC has announced that Vostochnaya Stevedoring Limited Liability Company (VSC), a […]
    BondsGlobal PortsVSCFinance
    0
    20.01.2023
    Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Down 8.2% in December
    Container traffic via the Russian sea ports located in the Sea of Azov and […]
    Only for subscribers
    2022Azov and Black Sea basinPortsContainer Shipping
    0
    18.01.2023
    Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Drops 71.5% in December2022
    The total container throughput via the Baltic basin ports in December 2022 dropped by […]
    Only for subscribers
    2022Baltic basinPortsContainer Shipping
    0
    19.01.2023
    34 Million Tons of Cargo Passed Northern Sea Route in 2022
    Sea freight by the Northern Sea Route exceeded 34 mn tons, 2 mn tons […]
    2022ArcticSea freightRosatomflot
    0


  •  


  • customs statistics




    • Container Shipping Show All
    31.01.2023 FESCO Starts Delivering Electric Cars from China to Russia
    27.01.2023 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in December 2022 Down 9.1%
    25.01.2023 TransContainer Carried 5% More Laden Containers in 2022
    24.01.2023 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports Up 8.5% in December 2022
    20.01.2023 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Down 8.2% in December
    19.01.2023 New Rail Service from Moscow to China
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    30.01.2023 Russia Increases Export Quotas for Fertilizers
    24.01.2023 Russia to Develop Digital Platform for Northern Sea Route
    23.01.2023 Freight Traffic by North-South Corridor May Grow 79% in 2023
    18.01.2023 Putin Suggests Limiting Exports of Wood and Agri Products
    17.01.2023 Russia Cuts Oil Export Fee
    11.01.2023 Government to Subsidize Nuclear-Powered Icebreakers Construction
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found

  • Login