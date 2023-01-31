FESCO Starts Delivering Electric Cars from China to Russia

FESCO has organized the delivery of its first shipment of electric cars from Guangzhou in China to Moscow via the Khorgos/Altynkol border crossing between China and Kazakhstan, the Group said in a statement.

The first shipment was sent by two block trains. The first of them carried 25 40’ unites laden with electric cars arrived to the station of Bely Rast on January 26. The second train with another 25 40’ containers left the station in China on January 18.

The transit time is 14 days. Since February, it is planned to deliver 50 40’ units per train with a monthly frequency.

Photo: FESCO