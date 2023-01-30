First Russian LNG Tanker Design

A conference was held to discuss the development of the Design 10070 LNG carrier, the first to be designed in Russia. According to Atomenergomash, the project envisages implementing a radically new technology of storage and transportation of liquified natural gas using insert tanks made from polymer composite materials of Russian make.

The project is part of the Northern Sea Route development plan 2035 and is supported by the interdepartmental commission of the Security Council for maintaining national in interests in the Arctic.

Atomenergomash and its partners are developing a radically new technology of cargo containing systems that envisages using B Type insert tanks made of polymer composite materials with cryogenic polyurethane foam insulation. The insert tanks made by UMATEX, part of Rosatom, proved lighter and stronger than traditionally used aluminum tanks.

Besides, the technology provides for manufacturing the hull and the tanks simultaneously to be integrated at later stages of construction, thus reducing the construction period.

Atomenergomash in cooperation with the Krylov State Research Center continue studying options to use membrane tanks based on the Krylov Center’s know how.

‘Until now, cargo containing systems for gas carriers manufacturing is monopolized. Russia’s know how is aimed not only to destroy this monopoly but also to offer domestic LNG producers a reliable transportation solution that will help our country to strengthen its technology sovereignty in the LNG sector and continue to play an important role in the global gas market,’ Vladimir Aptekarev, Director, Shipbuilding, Atomenergomash, said.

Photo: Atomenergomash