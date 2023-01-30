Information analysis agency
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Проект первого отечественного танкера-газовоза
30.01.2023

First Russian LNG Tanker Design

    • A conference was held to discuss the development of the Design 10070 LNG carrier, the first to be designed in Russia. According to Atomenergomash, the project envisages implementing a radically new technology of storage and transportation of liquified natural gas using insert tanks made from polymer composite materials of Russian make.

    The project is part of the Northern Sea Route development plan 2035 and is supported by the interdepartmental commission of the Security Council for maintaining national in interests in the Arctic.

    Atomenergomash and its partners are developing a radically new technology of cargo containing systems that envisages using B Type insert tanks made of polymer composite materials with cryogenic polyurethane foam insulation. The insert tanks made by UMATEX, part of Rosatom, proved lighter and stronger than traditionally used aluminum tanks.

    Besides, the technology provides for manufacturing the hull and the tanks simultaneously to be integrated at later stages of construction, thus reducing the construction period.

    Atomenergomash in cooperation with the Krylov State Research Center continue studying options to use membrane tanks based on the Krylov Center’s know how.

    ‘Until now, cargo containing systems for gas carriers manufacturing is monopolized. Russia’s know how is aimed not only to destroy this monopoly but also to offer domestic LNG producers a reliable transportation solution that will help our country to strengthen its technology sovereignty in the LNG sector and continue to play an important role in the global gas market,’ Vladimir Aptekarev, Director, Shipbuilding, Atomenergomash, said.

    Photo: Atomenergomash


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    23.01.2023
    2.4 Billion Investment for Murmansk and Kamchatka LNG Projects
    Arkticheskaya Perevalka (Arctic Transshipment), a subsidiary of Novatek responsible for the LNG terminal projects […]
    InvestmentKamchatkaMurmanskNovatek
    0
    09.01.2023
    MOL Will Continue to Transport LNG from Russia “as Long as We Can”
    Japanese shipping heavyweight Mitsui O.S.K. Lines plans to continue energy transport business, mainly of […]
    MOLSakhalin-1Sakhalin-2LNG
    0
    18.01.2023
    Zvezda Shipyard Inaugurates Pipe Workshop
    A pipe workshop has been put into operation at Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex in the […]
    InfrastructureShipbuildingZvezda
    0
    31.01.2023
    Novatek Intensifies Kamchatka LNG Project Development
    Arkticheskaya Perevalka (Arctic Transshipment), a subsidiary of Novatek responsible for the LNG terminal projects […]
    KamchatkaNovatekLNG
    0
    11.01.2023
    Government to Subsidize Nuclear-Powered Icebreakers Construction
    More than 70 bn rubles ($996.7 bn) will be invested into the construction of […]
    ArcticGovernmentIcebreakersNuclear
    0
    24.01.2023
    Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard to Develop New Lifeboats
    Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard in Leningrad region has won a subsidy from the RF Ministry of […]
    LifeboatShipbuildingSredne-Nevsky Shipyard
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    31.01.2023 FESCO Starts Delivering Electric Cars from China to Russia
    27.01.2023 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in December 2022 Down 9.1%
    25.01.2023 TransContainer Carried 5% More Laden Containers in 2022
    24.01.2023 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports Up 8.5% in December 2022
    20.01.2023 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Down 8.2% in December
    19.01.2023 New Rail Service from Moscow to China
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    30.01.2023 Russia Increases Export Quotas for Fertilizers
    24.01.2023 Russia to Develop Digital Platform for Northern Sea Route
    23.01.2023 Freight Traffic by North-South Corridor May Grow 79% in 2023
    18.01.2023 Putin Suggests Limiting Exports of Wood and Agri Products
    17.01.2023 Russia Cuts Oil Export Fee
    11.01.2023 Government to Subsidize Nuclear-Powered Icebreakers Construction
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found

  • Login