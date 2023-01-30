Change to VSC Ruble-Denominated Bond Program

Global Ports Investments PLC has announced that Vostochnaya Stevedoring Limited Liability Company (VSC), a 100% subsidiary of the company, has registered an increase of its ruble-denominated bond programme with the Moscow Exchange from 30 bn Russian rubles up to 100 bn Russian rubles.

The Programme was registered in November 2020 and ruble-denominated bonds with total principal of 27.5 bn Russian rubles were issued in 2020-2022.

The increase has been made with an aim to facilitate greater financial flexibility, diversification of the debt portfolio and further decrease on FX risk in line with financial policy of the Group, Global Ports explained.

Photo: Global Ports