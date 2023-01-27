State Hydrographic Department to Build Federal Property at Port Bukhta Sever Terminal

RF Federal State Hydrographic Department has been appointed contractor to build state owned infrastructure and facilities o the Port Bukhta Sever (North Bay Port) oil terminal, State Corporation Rosatom being the customer of the project.

According to the State Hydrographic Department, investment from the federal budget into the project will make more than 2 bn rubles ($28.5 mn) in 2023 and more than 1.6 bn rubles ($22.8 mn) in 2024.

The federal money will be used to finance dredging the port basin and equipping it with navigation aids and navigation safety system objects. This will allow the terminal to handle sea-going vessels of 120,0000 dwt and even larger.

The port infrastructure is scheduled to be put into operation in 2024.

The Port Bukhta Sever terminal will handle oil extracted at the Payakha oil fields in northern Krasnoyarsk Kray off the settlement of Dikson.

It will be Russia’s largest oil terminal and will help increase freight transportation by the Northern Sea Route up to 150 mn tons by 2030.

Photo: State Hydrographic Department