Information analysis agency
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Застройщиком «Порта бухта Север» определено Гидрографическое предприятие
27.01.2023

State Hydrographic Department to Build Federal Property at Port Bukhta Sever Terminal

    • RF Federal State Hydrographic Department has been appointed contractor to build state owned infrastructure and facilities o the Port Bukhta Sever (North Bay Port) oil terminal, State Corporation Rosatom being the customer of the project.

    According to the State Hydrographic Department, investment from the federal budget into the project will make more than 2 bn rubles ($28.5 mn) in 2023 and more than 1.6 bn rubles ($22.8 mn) in 2024.

    The federal money will be used to finance dredging the port basin and equipping it with navigation aids and navigation safety system objects. This will allow the terminal to handle sea-going vessels of 120,0000 dwt and even larger.

    The port infrastructure is scheduled to be put into operation in 2024.

    The Port Bukhta Sever terminal will handle oil extracted at the Payakha oil fields in northern Krasnoyarsk Kray off the settlement of Dikson.

    It will be Russia’s largest oil terminal and will help increase freight transportation by the Northern Sea Route up to 150 mn tons by 2030.

    Photo: State Hydrographic Department


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    11.01.2023
    Government to Subsidize Nuclear-Powered Icebreakers Construction
    More than 70 bn rubles ($996.7 bn) will be invested into the construction of […]
    ArcticGovernmentIcebreakersNuclear
    0
    24.01.2023
    Berth Modernization Project for Magadan Approved
    The Main Department of State Expertise has approved the design estimates and documentation for […]
    BerthInfrastructure projectModernizationReconstruction
    0
    27.01.2023
    Railway to Be Built to First Grain Rail Terminal in Zabaikalsky Kray
    The Main Department of State Expertise has approved the project to build railway approaches […]
    grainsInfrastructure projectRussian Far EastRail
    0
    19.01.2023
    34 Million Tons of Cargo Passed Northern Sea Route in 2022
    Sea freight by the Northern Sea Route exceeded 34 mn tons, 2 mn tons […]
    2022ArcticSea freightRosatomflot
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    25.01.2023 TransContainer Carried 5% More Laden Containers in 2022
    24.01.2023 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports Up 8.5% in December 2022
    20.01.2023 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Down 8.2% in December
    19.01.2023 New Rail Service from Moscow to China
    18.01.2023 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Drops 71.5% in December2022
    18.01.2023 Global Ports Posts Q4 2022 and FY 2022 Operational Results
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    24.01.2023 Russia to Develop Digital Platform for Northern Sea Route
    23.01.2023 Freight Traffic by North-South Corridor May Grow 79% in 2023
    18.01.2023 Putin Suggests Limiting Exports of Wood and Agri Products
    17.01.2023 Russia Cuts Oil Export Fee
    11.01.2023 Government to Subsidize Nuclear-Powered Icebreakers Construction
    21.12.2022 Russia Sets Quotas for Mineral Fertilizers Export
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found

  • Login