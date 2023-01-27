Information analysis agency
Рус
Железная дорога к «Первому зерновому железнодорожному терминалу» в Забайкалье
27.01.2023

Railway to Be Built to First Grain Rail Terminal in Zabaikalsky Kray

    • The Main Department of State Expertise has approved the project to build railway approaches to First Grain Rail Terminal in Zabaikalsky Kray, the Department said in a statement.

    The Russian standard gauge connecting line to be used for reloading grain from the Russian standard 1520 mm gauge railcars into 1435 mm gauge railcars for delivery to China will be 3.343 meters.

    The transport infrastructure to be built will provide for handling 8 mn tons of grain with an option to expand up to 20 mn tons per annum via the terminal.

    The terminal is designed to handle soybeans, rapeseeds, wheat, oat, corn, sunflower seeds and barley.

    The project is developed by Zabakalsky Grain Terminal Ltd in cooperation with Russian Railways in the Zabaikalie territory of advanced development.

    Photo: TASS / Yevgeny Yepanchintsev


  •  




