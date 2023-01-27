KAMAZ to Test Autonomous Trucks in NW Russia

The R&D Center of KAMAZ, Russia’s major truck manufacturer, have started implementing the Unmanned Logistic Corridors project, part of which will be testing autonomous trucks on the M-11 Neva federal highway, the company said in a statement.

Two KAMAZ trucks, namely, KAMAZ-54901 and KAMAZ-54907 ran the highway in December 2022 and scanned the road. At present, a high-precision digital map of the highway is being developed, so that a robot truck would be able to define its position up to several centimeters.

The high-precision map will also enable the truck to have all information on infrastructure objects on the road in including road signs, traffic lights, weather stations, bridges, flyovers, curbs and road exits. This information will help the vehicle to correctly plan movements when maneuvering.

At present, KAMAZ continues testing unmanned trucks in Tatarstan between Naberzhnye Chelny and Kazan and between Naberezhnye Chelny and Nizhnekamsk.

Since March, it is planned that two trucks will operate on these routes regularly, with another three vehicles to join them in Q3.

Photo: KAMAZ