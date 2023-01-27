Information analysis agency
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
«КАМАЗ» протестирует беспилотные автомобили
27.01.2023

KAMAZ to Test Autonomous Trucks in NW Russia

    • The R&D Center of KAMAZ, Russia’s major truck manufacturer, have started implementing the Unmanned Logistic Corridors project, part of which will be testing autonomous trucks on the M-11 Neva federal highway, the company said in a statement.

    Two KAMAZ trucks, namely, KAMAZ-54901 and KAMAZ-54907 ran the highway in December 2022 and scanned the road. At present, a high-precision digital map of the highway is being developed, so that a robot truck would be able to define its position up to several centimeters.

    The high-precision map will also enable the truck to have all information on infrastructure objects on the road in including road signs, traffic lights, weather stations, bridges, flyovers, curbs and road exits. This information will help the vehicle to correctly plan movements when maneuvering.

    At present, KAMAZ continues testing unmanned trucks in Tatarstan between Naberzhnye Chelny and Kazan and between Naberezhnye Chelny and Nizhnekamsk.

    Since March, it is planned that two trucks will operate on these routes regularly, with another three vehicles to join them in Q3.

    Photo: KAMAZ


  • Statistics and Analysis for All RF Sea Ports and Terminals


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    No publications found


  •  


  • customs statistics




    • Container Shipping Show All
    25.01.2023 TransContainer Carried 5% More Laden Containers in 2022
    24.01.2023 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports Up 8.5% in December 2022
    20.01.2023 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Down 8.2% in December
    19.01.2023 New Rail Service from Moscow to China
    18.01.2023 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Drops 71.5% in December2022
    18.01.2023 Global Ports Posts Q4 2022 and FY 2022 Operational Results
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    24.01.2023 Russia to Develop Digital Platform for Northern Sea Route
    23.01.2023 Freight Traffic by North-South Corridor May Grow 79% in 2023
    18.01.2023 Putin Suggests Limiting Exports of Wood and Agri Products
    17.01.2023 Russia Cuts Oil Export Fee
    11.01.2023 Government to Subsidize Nuclear-Powered Icebreakers Construction
    21.12.2022 Russia Sets Quotas for Mineral Fertilizers Export
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found

  • Login