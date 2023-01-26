Information analysis agency
26.01.2023

Icebreaker Service Providers Ready for Year-Round Navigation in Northern Sea Route

    • The lead universal nuclear-powered icebreaker “Arktika” has escorted two LNG tankers, the “Boris Vilkitsky” and the “Vladimir Voronin” through the most difficult to pass areas of the Northern Sea Route, GlavSevmorput reports.

    The escorting of “Boris Vilkitsky” took place during January 14-21, as the “Arktika” assisted it from the eastern part of the East Siberian Sea to the Bely Island in the Kara Sea.

    The escorting of the “Vladimir Voronin” was carried out during January 6-9 from the eastern part of the Laptev Sea to the Russky Island in the Kara Sea.

    Despite the harsh ice conditions, the average speed during the escort operation was about 10 knots. In the most difficult areas, in the Laptev Sea and in the Vilkitsky Strait, the ice was 70 to 150 cm thick.

    At present, the “Arktika” icebreaker is assisting vessels in the Kara Sea.

    GlavSevmorput and Atomflot, the operator of Russia’s nuclear-powered icebreaking fleet, are ready provide for ear-round navigation in the Northern Sea Route, GlavSevmorput said.

    Photo: GlavSevmorput


  •  


