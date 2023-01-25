Information analysis agency
Новое экологическое оборудование в Ванино
25.01.2023

Vanino Puts Snow Machine into Operation

    • Vanino Commercial Sea Port has put into operation a new snow making machine acquired as part of the environment protection programme.

    The new machine worth more than 4 mn rubles ($56.9 thousand) will be used to sprinkle coal warehouses and lean and aspirate air, in addition to dust suppressing equipment already deployed.

    The snow machine suppresses dust formation by generating and dispersing a cloud of snow that helps settle dust particles. It takes just a few seconds to cover 60 meters of territory around the machine with a cloud of snow.

    The snow machine will be utilized all the year round. In winter, it will be used to make a protective covering on coal stacks, and in summer it will sprinkle then with water.

    This new unit included, Vanino now deploys seven water sprinklers and snow machines.

    Photo: Vanino Commercial Sea Port


