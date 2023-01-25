Information analysis agency
«ТрансКонтейнер» в 2022 году увеличил перевозки груженых контейнеров на 5%
25.01.2023

TransContainer Carried 5% More Laden Containers in 2022

    • TransContainer, part of Delo Group, has posted its operational results for 2022. Laden container traffic was up 5.1% year-on-year to 1.8 mn TEU compared to the market growth of 0.4% to 4.6 mn TEU.

    Domestic container traffic served by TransContainer grew by 1.1% to 0.5 mn TEU, exports were up 11.3% to 0.7 mn TEU, and imports up 9.5% to 0.4 mn TEU. Transit dropped by 15.8% to 0.2 mn TEU.

    During 2022, TransContainer was able to expand its market share from 36% to 37.3%.

    “In 2022, TransContainer responded promptly to geopolitical and macroeconomic changes by increasing its container fleet and offering its customers a whole range of new routes, and also by leveraging vigorously the synergistic effects of cooperation with the other assets of Delo Group. A rise in export-import operations allowed substituting completely lower transit traffic,” Viktor Markov, First Vice President of TransContainer, noted.

    Photo: TransContainer


