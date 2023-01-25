Information analysis agency
25.01.2023

Rail Traffic via FE Border Crossings Up 7% in 2022

    • 11.8 mn tons of cargo, up 6.9% year-on-year, was carried the border crossings of Far Eastern Railway, part of Russian Railways, the operator said in a statement.

    More than 3.5 mn tons of cargo was transported via the Kamyshovaya-Hunchun railway border crossing, up 24/3% year-on-year. This includes 2.9 mn tons of coal to China (=10.9%) and 344 thousand tons of containerized cargo (up 4.7-fold).

    Freight traffic via the Grodekovo-Suifenhe border crossing made 8.2 mn tons, same as in 2021. Exports to China included 1.8 mn tons of metal ore (+13.1%), 1.7 mn tons of coal (+11.2%) and 1.1 mn tons of containerized cargo (+31.9%).

    Photo: Russian Railways


